Miesha Tate and Lamar Odom to serve as contestants on Celebrity Big Brother

Former UFC champion Miesha Tate has been announced as one of the names appearing in the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Years on from her stint on The Ultimate Fighter as a coach alongside Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate will be dipping her toe back into the reality TV show waters – starting on February 2. She’ll be doing so alongside a whole host of big names such as Lamar Odom, Carson Kressley, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan and more.

The current schedule indicates that she will be filming for just over one month, with Tate providing the following description of herself for the show’s social media promo.

No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 27, 2022

“My name is Miesha ‘Cupcake’ Tate, I’m best known for fighting in the UFC. Oh, and winning the UFC women’s bantamweight world championship.”

Interestingly enough, Tate does have a fight lined up for May as she prepares to take on Lauren Murphy at flyweight. Given the timeline, though, she should still be able to get a solid enough training camp in – although it’s also plausible to think that the UFC will consider pushing the date back to accommodate this side venture.

Miesha Tate has always been one of the biggest female stars in mixed martial arts and this is only going to help her visibility as she continues on with the rest of her career. She’s got a strong personality, she’s entertaining and the 35-year-old will easily be one of the most physically fit people taking part in the show.

