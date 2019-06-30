Junior dos Santos issues statement following loss to Francis Ngannou

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos was riding a ton of momentum headed into tonight’s UFC Minneapolis main event against Francis Ngannou.

The Brazilian slugger, dos Santos entered tonight’s contest on a three fight win streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Derrick Lewis.

Unfortunately for ‘JDS’ fans, Junior’s wave of momentum came to a sudden end just 71-seconds into tonight’s fight.

‘The Predator’ was able to catch Junior dos Santos with a right hand that wobbled the former division champion. From there Ngannou would press the action and eventually land a looping punch that sent ‘JDS’ crashing to the canvas. After some ground and pound, the fight was mercifully called off by the referee (watch that here).

Junior dos Santos spoke about the disappointing setback at tonight’s UFC Minneapolis post-fight press conference.

“You never know what is going to happen in a fight. A fight is a fight man. It is the hardest sport in the world you know. Especially this division (heavyweight). The most dangerous division no doubt. And uh, well I can not tell you his power surprised me. But what was, you know what, I kind of don’t want to take any credit from him. But I kind of gave him that victory. Because why I threw that overhand right and get closer to him. Give him the chance to answer on top, because that’s what he does!”

Junior dos Santos continued:

“Every time you miss a punch on him, he’s right there to reply to that you know? So, it was a big mistake. Like I said, I did it in the last fight with Derrick Lewis, but I was able to survive. You know I was able to come back. This time it didn’t work.”

‘JDS’ would later take to Instagram with the following message for his fans.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 30, 2019