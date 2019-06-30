Francis Ngannou calls for title shot, Dana White says not so fast

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou extended his current win streak to three in a row this evening, earning a first round knockout victory over Junior dos Santos.

‘The Predator‘ needed just 71-seconds to dismantle the former heavyweight kingpin, thus reasserting himself as the top contender in the division.

Following his sensational victory over ‘JDS‘, Francis Ngannou called for a title shot at the UFC Minneapolis post-fight press conference.

“(White) said we’re going to talk about it,” Ngannou said (via MMAJunkie). “I assume that means yes.”

After only needing a combined two minutes and twenty-two seconds to dispose of Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez and Curtis Blaydes in his three most recent octagon appearances it is hard deny that Ngannou has earned another crack at UFC gold.

However, Dana White pumped the brakes on any guaranteed title shot talks suggesting that the dust must clear at UFC 241 before any final decision can be made.

“This fight has to play out first,” White said. “Stipe and Cormier has to play out. … Who wins, how they come out of that fight, what does Cormier want to do next if he wins. There’s a lot of things that play into what’s next. It’s not as easy as, ‘Oh, I won tonight, and I’m next for the fight.’ And we know this. I go through this every single time there’s a fight.”

Francis Ngannou is ok waiting but would like to be called upon should anything happen to either Daniel Cormier or Stipe Miocic in the lead up to their fight this August.

“Do I deserve the title shot? I think the answer is yes,” Ngannou said. “Then what happens if somebody gets injury, I just want them to give me the title contract and then we have time to prepare and put things together. If ‘DC’ wins and decides to retire, the division will not stay without a champion. They will have to figure out something, and I’ll be at the head of the line. I’m not concerned about that. Stipe is my rematch that I want to do, and ‘DC’ is a double champ and is about to retire,” Ngannou concluded. “Either fight would be good for me.”

