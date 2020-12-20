Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua verbally agreed to, targeted for May/June 2021

A heavyweight boxing matchup between superstars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been verbally agreed to and targeted for 2021.

Fury and Joshua are the top two heavyweights in the sport right now and it was only a matter of time before these behemoths met in the ring. Fury is coming off of a TKO win over Deontay Wilder and Joshua just beat Kubrat Pulev, so this matchup is the logical one to make. According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the Fury vs. Joshua matchup has been verbally agreed to and the fight will take place in May/June 2021. Promoter Eddie Hearn says there are only minor issues to resolve before it’s official.

Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua is verbally agreed to and contracts are being drafted for the heavyweight championship fight in May/June. Hearn says only “minor issues to resolve” such as who walks last, the site, etc. This fight is going to happen next #FuryJoshua — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) December 20, 2020

This is the fight that the fans want to see and it’s a big-money fight, so thankfully both sides have been able to come together quickly and strike a deal. Oftentimes these negotiations in boxing involving money fighters drag on, but in this case, it appears that both Fury and Joshua are on the same page and want to make the fight official soon. The May/June timeline for the bout is perfect to give both men time to rest and recover during the holidays and then start to ramp up their training in the new year.

Fury and Joshua will be one of the biggest fights in all of the combat sports to look forward to in 2021. Fury (30-0-1) has never lost in his career and he just avenged his lone career blemish, a draw, against Wilder in his last bout Out of his 30 career wins, 21 have come by knockout. Joshua (24-1) avenged his lone career defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. Otherwise, he’s perfect in his professional boxing career with 22 wins by knockout.

How excited are you to see Tyson Fury fight Anthony Joshua?