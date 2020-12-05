Breaking! Former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz set to return at UFC 259 against Casey Kenney

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 259 on March 6, 2021.

The news comes from MMAJunkie, who reported moments ago that ‘The Dominator’ will square off with Casey Kenney.

Dominick Cruz (22-3 MMA) will be looking to snap the first two-fight losing skid of his career when he steps in the cage at UFC 259. The former bantamweight champion has suffered setbacks to Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo in his two most recent efforts.

Prior to the rough stretch, Cruz had put together an amazing thirteen-fight win streak which included victories over TJ Dillashaw, Urijah Faber, Demetrious Johnson and Joseph Benavidez.

Meanwhile, Casey Kenney (16-2-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action at October’s UFC 254 event, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Nathaniel Wood. That win marked Kenney’s third in a row and improved his overall UFC record to 5-1 respectively.

In addition to the Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney contest, the current UFC 259 lineup also features the following fights:

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos

Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz

Randy Costa vs. Trevin Jones

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 5, 2020