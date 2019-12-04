Jose Aldo leaning toward Max Holloway win at UFC 245

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has fought current UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway and top featherweight contender Alexander Volkanovski. As such, he has unique insight into the pair’s upcoming featherweight title fight, which is scheduled for the co-main event of UFC 245 on December 14.

Aldo believes that, when the cage door closes on Holloway and Volkanovski on December 14, the champion will probably retain his title due to his size, skill and durability. That said, he acknowledges Volkanovski could win the fight.

Aldo’s main focus, of course, is on his upcoming bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes, scheduled for the same night as Holloway and Volkanovski’s encounter.

“They both deserve to be at the top today,” Aldo said during a recent media scrum (via MMA Fighting). “I think Max has had great performances and is developing a good fighting style. He has a rubber face that absorbs strikes well. Volkanovski has grown a lot, but I see Max Holloway as the favorite. He has the size advantage and a game that I just don’t see how he loses. But if that happens, no problem. It’s their problem. I’m thinking about the 14th, about Marlon.”

In the same scrum, Aldo was asked to break down his own fight with Moraes. Ever the picture of class, the former featherweight champion refrained from making a prediction.

“Every fight I go is always 50-50, and then someone goes up and the other goes down,” he said. “Each fighter has its own style and will try its best in there. There’s no favorite. We’ll see how things match up as the fight progresses.

“First of all, we have to have respect. I leave all the envisioning for you guys, reporters, that like to talk about this. I have to remain serious, go in there, do what I have to do and win.”

What do you think of these comments from Jose Aldo? Do you agree with his prediction?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/4/2019.