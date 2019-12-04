Diego Sanchez signs new deal with UFC, fights Michel Pereira in New Mexico

Long-time UFC veteran Diego Sanchez has re-signed a new contract with the world’s leading MMA promotion after briefly testing free agency.

The UFC announced Wednesday that Sanchez has signed a new deal with the company and he will take on showman Michel Pereira in a welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night 167. The event takes place on February 15 at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Check out the UFC’s announcement of the fight below via its Twitter.

No clue what to expect but this will be WILD! 😱 #UFCRioRancho pic.twitter.com/Ont75bpyUr — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2019

Sanchez (31-12) has been with the UFC since 2015 and is the longest-tenured fighter on the entire roster. That fact that Sanchez won The Ultimate Fighter season one fifteen years ago and still maintains a spot on the promotion’s roster is a testament to his incredible fighting spirit and also to his durability as he rarely gets injured.

Sanchez has mostly fought at lightweight and welterweight during his UFC career, with a brief stint at featherweight as well. In 2017 he decided to make a permanent move up to welterweight and since moving up in weight he’s gone 2-2 with wins over Mickey Gall and Alex White and losses to Michael Chiesa and Matt Brown.

There were reports that Sanchez was interested in pursuing a fight in the World Lethwei Championship after his UFC contract expired, but he instead decided to re-up with the UFC and will get Pereira in his next fight.

Pereira (23-10, 2 NC) has had two fights so far in the UFC and both of them were extremely memorable. In his UFC debut earlier this year, the Brazilian knocked out Danny Roberts with a ridiculous flying knee. In his sophomore UFC effort, he lost a decision to Tristan Connelly in arguably the fight of the year in 2019. Ever the showman, Pereira is known for his elaborate Octagon entrances and flashy striking skills inside the Octagon.

Are you excited about Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira?