Conor McGregor requests a three-piece and soda after UFC 244

Conor McGregor appears to have called out Jorge Masvidal following last night’s UFC 244 event.

In the main event of UFC 244, Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz, a former foe of the Irishman to win the BMF title. Yet, McGregor was not a fan of the fight and the way the fighters acted in the lead up to last night’s bout. Following Masvidal’s win, McGregor took to social media to request a three-piece and a soda.

Hey @BurgerKing, could I get a 3 piece with soda and a side chicken box please? Loads of salt and vinegar. Thanks — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2019

McGregor appears to be hinting at Masvidal who became quite famous for the three-piece and soda line following his backstage encounter with Leon Edwards in March. There, Edwards said something to “Gamebred” that he did not like and approached the Englishman and landed several punches, which after he deemed a three-piece and the soda.

This is not the first time Conor McGregor has called out Jorge Masvidal and vice versa. But, UFC president, Dana White said Masvidal is too big for McGregor so he won’t book that fight.

So, for now, the fight between the two seems unlikely, especially since after last night’s event Masvidal claimed McGregor has no interest in fighting him.

Conor McGregor has not fought since his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. It was his return to the Octagon after two years away. He has been adamant he is fighting three times in 2020 starting on Jan. 18 and has mentioned he wanted to fight the winner of Masvidal-Diaz.

Masvidal, meanwhile, could very well be the 2019 fighter of the year. In March he knocked out Darren Till, which he followed up with a five-second knockout over Ben Askren in July. Now holding a TKO win over Diaz, no matter what is next for him, Masvidal says he needs to be paid.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/3/2019.