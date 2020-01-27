Jorge Masvidal lookalike wins Grammy award, ‘Gamebred’ responds

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal joked that he was honored to win a Grammy award after lookalike Dan Smyers won an award at Sunday’s ceremony.

Smyers is one half of the country music duo Dan + Shay, and he looks a lot like Masvidal. A fan posted a few photos of Dan + Shay accepting their Grammy for Best Country Duo Group Performance for the song “Speechless” and Masvidal was quick to respond.

Check out what Masvidal wrote on his Twitter in response to the photos of his lookalike claiming the Grammy.

Honored to have received a Grammy for my hit. Thank you all that appreciate my work and stay tuned for next album “ Dont be a Beta “ w/ two hit tracks “ Too Much Man For You “ and “Who” https://t.co/LmgwL1zClG — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 27, 2020

Masvidal poked fun at his fellow UFC welterweights with his tweets, as “Who” is a direct jab at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. It was nice to see Masvidal have some fun with the photos of his lookalike, and it left MMA fans laughing during their breakfast this morning.

As for what’s next for Masvidal, he’s in a holding pattern at the moment as he waits for the UFC to decide what they want to do in the lightweight and welterweight divisions. Conor McGregor returning to the Octagon and knocking out Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 threw a wrench into the state of 155lbs and 170lbs, and now the UFC will have to figure out what they want to do with those two divisions.

It’s possible Masvidal could still end up getting the McGregor superfight that he covets, but he could potentially get the title shot against Usman as well. There’s also a chance that he could end up fighting Nate Diaz in a trilogy fight.

Who do you think Jorge Masvidal will fight next?

