Jorge Masvidal says he’ll go ‘f**k up’ Kamaru Usman while he waits for Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal has made his intentions known.

After “Gamebred” beat Nate Diaz at UFC 244 he said he wanted the biggest payday possible and many pointed to Conor McGregor. Yet, Masvidal believes the Irishman doesn’t actually want to fight him as evident by his post-fight speech at UFC 246.

Now, Jorge Masvidal says he’ll go fight Usman and beat him up then will gladly do the same to McGregor afterward.

“He’s talking a lot of sh*t. But it’s all sh*t cause he doesn’t want this,” Masvidal said when speaking on the “Le Batard and Friends” podcast (via MMA Fighting). “He could have cut the sickest promo — he could have cut the sickest promo of life. Had everybody extra wanting it and talking about it. We kind of understand where they’re going.

“Certain things he said on the microphone as well that he doesn’t feel he’s not up to speed, that he needs to work on this, he needs to work on that. I get it, man. Go back in there, find your timing, when you feel you’re ready for the challenge, we do it. There’s no rush. I’ll go get my title meanwhile. I’ll go f*ck up [Kamaru] Usman meanwhile, and then me and Conor can talk in the future if he wants to or not. It doesn’t really matter. I’m not here to bully people into fights or keep asking for the fight. I’m going to go about my business like I said I always will.”

Kamaru Usman has recently been taking shots at Masvidal so a fight between the two seems likely. It would be a massive fight as it gives Gamebred a shot at the title and should he win and fights McGregor, it gives the Irishman a chance to become a three-weight world champion.

Regardless, Jorge Masvidal seems dead set on fighting Kamaru Usman next and knows he will beat him.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal saying he'll go 'f**k up' Kamaru Usman while he waits for Conor McGregor?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/23/2020.