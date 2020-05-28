Conor McGregor changes tune and proclaims himself the GOAT: “Get over it baby, and get with it!”

Conor McGregor now believes he is the undisputed MMA GOAT.

Earlier, McGregor took to social media to give his take on the MMA GOAT conversation where he had Anderson Silva as number one with him at second. Now, days later, he has changed his tune thanks to stats from his coach, John Kavanagh where he has now proclaimed himself the GOAT.

You can argue all day about who's the GOAT. But the greatest PRIZE fighter in MMA history is measurable and undisputed. Its really not even close. pic.twitter.com/p3liCD7vv2 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) May 27, 2020

“You can argue day about who’s the GOAT. But the greatest PRIZE fighter in MMA history is measurable and undisputed. Its really not even close,” Kavanagh tweeted.

Some of the stats include the fastest UFC and MMA knockouts, MMA titles, and gate records, and pay-per-view buy records. It is no doubt interesting to see those factor into the GOAT conversations as many often look at their record, accolades, and strength of schedule.

For Conor McGregor, after seeing those stats, he says that proves he is the all-time MMA GOAT and there is not even a conversation. He also says he wishes he would’ve stayed at featherweight for a bit longer to fight Brian Ortega and Andre Fili.

Don’t forget highest % ratio of KO’s, as well as fastest KO’s, both inside and outside the UFC. Also most titles won. Also most knockouts in most divisions. Also, I’m just the fucking GOAT.

Get over it baby, and get with it!

It’s good on this side!

Come chill with the Billi GOAT! https://t.co/ZSo7t60rrs — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 28, 2020

8ko’s and 10ko’s that’s the lol for me. Gets me giddy.

Switch the channel giddy.

A small part of me does wish I stayed around and fought Ortega and Fili and the gang though, imagine that damage! But you know yourself,

my balls were always just way too big for the baby jets. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 28, 2020

“Don’t forget highest % ratio of KO’s, as well as fastest KO’s, both inside and outside the UFC. Also most titles won. Most knockouts in most divisions,” McGregor added. “Also, I’m just the fucking GOAT. Get over it baby, and get with it! It’s good on this side! Come chill with the Billi GOAT!”

“8ko’s and 10ko’s that’s the lol for me. Gets me giddy. Switch the channel giddy,” he added. “A small part of me does wish I stayed around and fought Ortega and Fili and the gang though, imagine that damage! But you know yourself, my balls were always just way too big for the baby jets.:

There is no doubt this will cause more talk in the MMA world about where McGregor lands in the GOAT talk. But, for the Irishman, he doesn’t even think there is a conversation to be had anymore.

Conor McGregor, of course, last fought back at UFC 246 where he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds to return to the win column. Before that, he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his return to the Octagon. When he will fight again is unknown at this point but he no doubt has options for his next scrap.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor that he is the MMA GOAT?