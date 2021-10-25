Jorge Masvidal believes Jake Paul was trolling with big-money fight offers

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal believes that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul was trolling with his big-money fight offers.

Masvidal is set to step back into the Octagon at UFC 269 on December 11 when he takes on rival Leon Edwards. It’s the first fight for Masvidal since April when he lost via KO to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Even though he lost that fight, Masvidal remains one of the biggest stars in the sport of MMA today and so he became a natural target for Paul when he was busy calling out MMA fighters. According to Paul, he was willing to pay Masvidal upwards of $50 million to fight him, but Masvidal doesn’t buy it.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour in a recent interview, Masvidal explained why he believes Paul was not being genuine and why he believes he was trolling him.

“The UFC utterly does not give a flying f*ck about what’s-his-face. So the problem is that I’m signed to the UFC, so I have to do what they say, and they pay me bigger checks. This guy talks a lot about, ‘I’m going to write you a $50 million check,’ but go look at the pay-per-views that he’s selling. He ain’t writing nobody $50 million checks. Go actually look at the f*cking numbers that they actually sold on Showtime or on Triller or whatever thing he’s talking about. He doesn’t have that money. He’s trolling the whole world saying all these big-money deals,” Jorge Masvidal said.

“Right now, where I’m at in my career, I’m going to fight the world’s best fighters. Right? We can both agree that in the f*cking UFC and at 170 pounds, there’s a lot of good guys that I can f*cking beat up. And I’m going to get the most money for it, my brother. And when I am done beating up world-class fighters, this bum will still be around — I’ll go and collect a quick paycheck for hitting him so f*cking hard in front of the whole world. Those type of options will always be there. But right now, when I’m in my prime, I’ve got to do things that people in their primes do — and that’s fight the world’s best. He’s not in that conversation.”