Daniel Cormier believes Paulo Costa may have been judged unfairly at UFC Vegas 41: “I’ve poked guys more and didn’t get a point taken away”

Daniel Cormier has questioned Jason Herzog’s decision to take a point from Paulo Costa on Saturday night.

This past weekend saw Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori settle their rivalry in a dramatic UFC light heavyweight main event. The pair went to war in Las Vegas and while Vettori landed the decision win, Costa did a good job of hanging in there and making it competitive.

Alas, the Brazilian did manage to pick up a point deduction due to an eye poke after repeated warnings from Herzog.

Daniel Cormier, who is no stranger to an eye poke, recently gave his thoughts on the situation.

“We have seen much more severe eye pokes happen in fights,” Cormier said. “I’ve done it myself. I’ve poked guys more than this guy poked Marvin Vettori and didn’t get a point taken away. As an official, you can’t read the headlines. I think in this, Herzog read the headlines and he may have judged Costa unfairly.”

