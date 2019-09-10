Jon Jones tells fan to buckle their seatbelts, teases fight announcement

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has teased an upcoming title defense, and his potential opponent is hinting at getting the fight.

Jones took to Twitter Monday to tease a “big fight announcement.”

Here’s what the champ had to say:

Buckle your seatbelt my friends, Big fiight announcement coming soon https://t.co/6cDNQ6XChL — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 9, 2019

Fans were immediately excited at the prospect of seeing Jones’ next fight. Jones last competed back in July, when he won a controversial split decision over Thiago Santos at UFC 239 to once again defend the UFC light heavyweight crown.

As for Jones’ next opponent, it looks like we are closer to confirming the man’s identity.

Light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz took to Twitter on Tuesday to tease that it will be him who fights Jones next. Here’s what Blachowicz had to say.

Birds are twittering that the fight is coming…👊@ufc @danawhite — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) September 10, 2019

Blachowicz fought on the same card as Jones vs. Santos. He knocked out Luke Rockhold in brutal fashion in an upset to emerge as one of the division’s top contender. Blachowicz has won five of his last six fights, with his lone loss coming against Santos earlier this year. The win over Rockhold was by far the biggest win of Blachowicz’ career and showed that he’s among the elite at 205lbs.

For Jones, Blachowicz might be considered a step down from some of the opponents he’s fought in his recent title defenses, such as Alexander Gustafsson and Daniel Cormier. But as we saw in the Santos fight, you can never count anyone out in any fight. Blachowicz could watch the Santos fight and see what he did well in that matchup and try to emulate that gameplan. It remains to be seen how the fight will play out, but either way, it looks like Jones vs. Blachowicz is coming up next.

