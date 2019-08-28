Jan Blachowicz says he is the only one who can stop Jon Jones

Jan Blachowicz is confident that he is the only man capable of defeating current UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

Blachowicz is coming off of a knockout win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 239 and believes he deserves the next title shot. Why he thinks that he deserves the next crack at ‘Bones’ is simple. Blachowicz, like many, believe that had former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold proved victorious in their fight last July, he would have been awarded the next title shot.

“A lot of people said if he beats me, he would be next for Jon Jones,” Jan Blachowicz said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I beat him, so it is my turn.”

Meanwhile, Jon Jones is coming off of a split-decision win over Thiago Santos, where many wondered if the champ is losing a step. However, Jan Blachowicz says it is not “Bones” getting worse, rather the rest of the division getting better.

“He is the same, but we are just better,” Blachowicz said. “We’ve started catching him. We’ve come on his level right now.”

If he does get the title shot against Jon Jones, it will be no easy task for Jan Blachowicz. “Bones” has only one lost, due to disqualification. But, the Polish-fighter is confident he has what it takes to be the one to beat Jones and become the new light heavyweight champion.

“I want that. I deserve that and I believe I am the one to stop Jon Jones,” he explained.

Whether or not Jan Blachowicz will get the next title shot is to be seen. The light heavyweight division does not have a top contender, but Volkan Oezdemir seems to think he is fighting the Polish fighter next.

Regardless, Blachowicz is confident if he gets a shot at Jon Jones he will be the one to dethrone him.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/27/2019.