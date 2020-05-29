Jon Jones asks for release from the UFC

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has asked UFC president Dana White to release him following failed negotiations for a Francis Ngannou superfight.

On Thursday, White told reporters that the Jones vs. Ngannou fight wasn’t happening because Jones had asked for an “obscene” amount of money to get the fight signed. In turn, Jones went on a long rant against the promotion’s leader for “lying to the fans” about the potential numbers being thrown around for the failed Ngannou fight.

On Friday, Jones doubled up on his criticisms of the way the UFC has handled this situation. In a series of posts released on his Twitter, Jones once again went off on White for his comments about pay, and this time, Jones asked for his release from the UFC.

If you’re going to stick to these lies, I’m going to stick to defending myself. Please have your lawyer Hunter Campbell release those text messages. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Don’t be a fucking liar, my reputation has already taking enough hits. I don’t need this bullshit Dana. I never asked for Diante Wilder‘s numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Jones is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA and in the eyes of many fans and media, the greatest fighter the sport has ever seen. He has been a dominant force at light heavyweight for many years but is now hoping to move up to heavyweight. However, considering the disagreement about potential compensation, that doesn’t seem like the case. At this point, it’s hard to say if the relationship can be repaired.

