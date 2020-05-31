Leon Edwards take a jab at Tyron Woodley following loss to Gilbert Burns

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards took a jab at Tyron Woodley following his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC Fight Night Las Vegas.

Edwards was originally set to fight Woodley at UFC London before that card was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Burns ended up getting the fight against Woodley two months later and made the most of his opportunity when he won a lopsided unanimous decision over the former UFC welterweight champion.

Taking to social media following the event, Edwards took a jab at his rival Woodley and gave Burns some love in the process. Check out what Edwards wrote on Twitter below.

Props to burns good win.

Props to burns good win. Woodley talks to much should focus on fighting not talking. @USMAN84kg I’m ready when you are @ufc @espn I’m ready to go, airports are open in the uk.

Edwards is currently riding an eight-fight win streak and is one of the top welterweights on the UFC roster. However, it’s not a certainty that he will fight Usman next even if he wants it badly. With Burns emerging as an elite contender with the win over Woodley, he seems likely to slide into that No. 1 contender role in the event that Jorge Masvidal doesn’t get the next title shot. There’s also Colby Covington out there, as well.

