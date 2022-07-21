Jon Jones responds to criticism from UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes: “Bro you literally sound ridiculous”

Jon Jones has responded to the recent criticism he received from UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.

Curtis Blaydes (16-3 MMA) will be entering the Octagon this coming Saturday, July 23rd in the heavyweight main event with Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA).

Blaydes, 31, is sporting 6 wins in his last 7 fights.

Aspinall, 29, will be entering the cage with a record 8 wins in a row.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

It was Blaydes, speaking on ‘The Fighter vs. The Writer‘ who spoke about Jon Jones and his anticipated upcoming battle with Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) who said:

“I feel like when you say people, do you mean casuals or do you mean the educated MMA fans? Because I think the educated MMA fans understand this fight is legitimately a pick ‘em. It could go either way.”

Continuing, Blaydes said:

“Jon Jones, he hasn’t shown that one-punch knockout power. What he has shown, he is extremely creative. He’ll hit you with elbows, knees, teeps, all types of different stuff. Even on the ground, he’s aggressive. He’s looking for submissions. He’s looking to drop elbows. He brings a lot to the table, but the biggest thing he doesn’t have is the power. I think that’s always the equalizer.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

‘Razor’ finished with his pick to win:

“I would pick Stipe to win this. Just because he’s been in five-round heavyweight fights multiple times and he’s shown one-punch power when he knocked out Fabricio (Werdum), when he knocked out Alistair (Overeem). I know that wasn’t one punch, but it was one punch that set up the finish. He’s already shown that, and he has the wrestling, he has the conditioning. I just believe he’s a smart enough fighter, he’ll be able to figure out Jon after two or three rounds. He’ll start to land. His punches are going to hurt more than the punches of a Jon Jones. That’s just what I think. I think it could go either way.”

Taking to ‘Twitter’, Jon Jones voiced his displeasure with Blaydes comments tweeting:

Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous”

In another tweet, Jones addressed Blaydes comments saying:

Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2022

“Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Will you be watching Blaydes vs Aspinall this weekend? Do you agree with ‘Razor’s’ comments concerning Jon Jones?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!