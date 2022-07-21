Darren Till plans to take a more controlled relaxed approach over the next 10 years: “My body is brittle through years of hard torment day in day out”

UFC fighter Darren Till has opened up on his career as he continues to deal with injuries.

Till was set to face Jack Hermansson in the co-main event of UFC London, but he had to pull out due to an injury. He was replaced by Chris Curtis and it was later revealed that the Brit planned to help corner his replacement. However, in a statement on Twitter, Till confirmed he won’t be cornering Curtis and also offered some details on the injuries hindering his career.

“I won’t be cornering Chris this weekend at UFC London, I feel it would be disrespectful to the whole situation after pulling out of the fight to then turn up to the corner of the fight,” Till wrote on Twitter. “I wish Chris the best of luck he’s a proper guy & we trained together & he can do good things, I also wish Jack the best of luck may both men have a good fight. I also look forward to hearing what all the couch potato’s have to comment below this post I’ll be reading & laughing. To the people that messaged me saying keep my head up etc. it’s massively appreciated but the only problem right now is that my body is brittle through years of hard torment day in day out to the body. I need to take a more controlled relaxed approach in the next 10 years!

“Good luck to all fighting at UFC London, I would be lying if I didn’t say I’m sat here absolutely jealous to f*ck,” Till continued. “But seriously go smash it & reach the top where you are all meant to be. THE HYPE AROUND UFC LONDON IS REAL! Blockasset in the house, wait till you see blockasset name on the canvas of UFC next year, then you’ll know sh*ts real. I hope everyone has a good weekend, gets smashed, & has a sick time.”

Darren Till has not fought since he suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson in September of 2021. Prior to that, he suffered a decision loss to Robert Whittaker after defeating Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight debut.