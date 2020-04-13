Jon Jones refuses to throw shade at Daniel Cormier: “He was decent in his last comments regarding me”

Following his recent arrest for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), Jon Jones has dialed back his disdain for his former rival Daniel Cormier.

In March, the UFC light heavyweight champion was stopped by police in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jones was arrested for a DWI, having an open container, and negligent use of a firearm. This isn’t the first time “Bones” has had a brush with the law, as he was also arrested for a hit and run in 2015.

Jones’ longstanding adversary Cormier has previously criticized Jones for his irresponsible behavior.

The pair first fought at UFC 182 in 2015 whereby Jones handed “DC” his first loss. Since then, their feud reached a boiling point and led to their eventual rematch at UFC 214. In the lead-up to the rematch, Cormier called Jones “rotten to the core,” and predicted that history would repeat itself:

“Sobering truth is, his history dictates and determines that the same thing is going to happen. That is him at his core… He will not change. He’s the same guy. He’s rotten at his core and he will continue to f**k up.”

Despite his accurate prediction, Cormier has remained relatively quiet on Jones’ recent arrest. In fact, he even believes the UFC should help the light heavyweight champion.

” I didn’t celebrate [his arrest]. I didn’t celebrate the kid getting in trouble again,” Cormier said to ESPN. “I don’t think you should celebrate or dance on someone’s grave in their darkest moments.

“I think the UFC needs to save him,” Cormier said. “Keep him, but then really try to help him try to get better.”

This week, a fan posted a negative comment against “DC” in regards to his weight.

“Jon, what’s more likely, DC putting on 10 lbs or losing 10 lbs during quarantine?” the fan wrote to Jones.

In a now deleted tweet. Jones responded,

“I won’t comment, he was decent in his last comments regarding me,” Jones wrote.

Even though the 32-year old has deleted his response, his decision not to insult his former foe speaks volumes. It appears the embittered rivalry between the UFC legends may have finally dissolved. Are you happy that Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have let go of their differences? Sound off in the comments below.

