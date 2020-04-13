Darren Till willing to compete on Fight Island but doesn’t expect UFC will hold events for months

UFC middleweight Darren Till has said that he’s willing to compete on Dana White’s proposed Fight Island, but that it probably won’t be anytime soon.

Till has been one of the names on everyone’s lips over the course of the last few months, both for his hilarious antics on social media and his impressive win over Kelvin Gastelum in New York City late last year.

Now, though, during a recent interview on the Fight Disciples podcast, he’s given an insight into where his mind is at regarding a return to the Octagon.

“I know there are mixed opinions on it,” Till said of the Fight Island plans (via MMA Junkie). “I don’t know whether it’s good or bad. I don’t know whether to have an opinion on it. If you’re not allowed to go socialize, is it good to put an event on? Is it good to try to do it for the fighters and for the viewers to be entertained? (Expletive), whatever. My little thing to say now mate is, ‘Opinions are like (expletive), everyone’s got one.’”

“Do I think I’ll fight?” Till added. “I mean, yeah if they call it up and say, ‘Let’s do it. We’ve got the island open. We’ve agreed to it now. You’re going to be the fourth event against Whittaker.’ Yeah, I’ll fight. I can’t see any fights happening in the next three months. I don’t think we’ve even hit a proper lockdown yet. … Another few weeks and it’ll be one of them (orders) where you won’t be allowed to leave the house unless it’s essential.”

Darren Till was originally tipped to headline UFC’s return to Dublin, Ireland in August against Robert Whittaker. That being said, that fight is now jeopardy, and it’s not clear when it might be rebooked.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/13/2020.