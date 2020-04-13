Jon Jones responds after Ariel Helwani suggests his recent arrest could cost him GOAT status

UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones has issued a response after Ariel Helwani suggested his recent arrest could cost him his ‘GOAT’ status.

It’s safe to say that this has been a difficult time for Jones, with his reputation once again being in the gutter as a direct result of his inability to get out of his own way. While some believe he needs help, others want to see the Ultimate Fighting Championship punish him as they would with many others.

Jones responded to Helwani’s recent comments on Twitter on Sunday night.

My job is to be one of the most elite level competitors in this planets history, his job is to score the opportunity to speak to guys like me. 🤷🏾‍♂️ He’s relevant for talking about people who are talented. Let the man have his fun https://t.co/XJqggoArez — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 13, 2020

Helwani isn’t exactly someone who has been able to avoid controversy throughout the course of his career, but that doesn’t mean he deserves to be called out in this way by one of the sport’s most influential figures.

Jon Jones has not fought since February, when he defended the UFC light heavyweight title with a razor-close decision defeat of Dominick Reyes.While he was then linked to a potential rematch with Reyes or showdown with Jan Blachowicz, both of those matchups seem to be off the table for the moment thanks to his legal trouble and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/13/2020.