Conor McGregor won’t rule out return to featherweight and rematch with Jose Aldo

Conor McGregor is the former UFC featherweight champion and is not ruling out a return to the division.

McGregor, who is set to headline UFC 246 at welterweight against Donald Cerrone, has said he doesn’t want to cut the weight anymore. Yet, he won’t ever rule out a return to the featherweight or a rematch with Jose Aldo which many fans wanted to see after the 13-second knockout.

“I don’t know. I’m in a great spot not having to cut weight right now,” McGregor said with a laugh when speaking to media (via MMA Fighting). “It’s easy for me to say oh yeah, I’ll do it but cutting weight, it’s tough. Like I said, that’s why I had immense respect for Jose [Aldo]. I knew the media was saying he’s cutting too much weight, and this that and the other, but I knew by his physique and his body that he put immense work into that.

“I have an understanding because I know what it feels like. I’ll never say never.”

For now, Conor McGregor is focused on Donald Cerrone and Khabib Nurmagomedov. But, he says the rematch is something that is interesting even though the Brazilain is at bantamweight.

“You never know. Aldo’s coming back at me. Maybe, if he wants it,” McGregor said about the rematch. “I thought he looked very well in his condition and his weight cut. I was very impressed with that. It takes complete discipline and dedication with that. I thought that was a good bout with Marlon.

“I think once [Marlon] switched on with that high kick, it was a comfortable enough fight. I think he switched off at moments that made it close. But, I think Aldo was the better fighter. He should have probably won the bout. I wish Jose well. You never know. Maybe down the line.”

Would you be interested in seeing Conor McGregor move down to featherweight and rematch Jose Aldo? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/15/2020.