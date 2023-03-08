Henry Cejudo advises Bo Nickal to take “six more fights” before fighting anyone in the top ten

Henry Cejudo has advised Bo Nickal to take his time before taking on the truly elite middleweights in the UFC.

While he may be just 4-0 in mixed martial arts, Bo Nickal is already quite the phenomenon. The former wrestling sensation has made a seamless transition over to MMA and in his UFC debut last weekend, he finished Jamie Pickett in the first round.

Of course, he still has a long way to go, but the future looks bright.

Bo himself has already made it known that he fully intends to climb the middleweight ranks sooner rather than later.

Henry Cejudo, however, thinks he should take his time before making such a jump.

“There’s a huge hype train going around with Bo Nickal,” Cejudo said. “I did see some – obviously, he did win, but I also saw a little difference in the two because he did struggle to get that takedown. MMA wrestling, it is different than NCAA Wrestling. They have to continue to keep building Bo Nickal. If they don’t build Bo Nickal, when they give him somebody tough, Bo Nickal is going to struggle because I saw what I had to see within those first two minutes.”

Cejudo questions Nickal

“I was curious to see if he didn’t get the arm triangle, how was it that he was going to come back in that second round because there’s a lot of squeezing, there’s a lot of blood, that you’re constricting through you trying to submit somebody. But other than that, again, I had it first-round submission, it happened. But moving forward, Bo Nickal, I hope you’re listening: You’re gonna need about six fights like this before you start getting up to like the top 10.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

