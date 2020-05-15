Francis Ngannou responds to Jon Jones, says he’s willing to fight for bags of money

Francis Ngannou seems interested in potentially fighting Jon Jones.

For years now, many fans have clamored for Jones to move up to heavyweight. His coach, Mike Winkeljohn told BJPENN.com it was time for “Bones” to move up in weight. If he does move up, many assumed it would be for the belt. Yet, recently, many fans brought up Ngannou’s name and Jones seems interested.

Not only is Jones interested in fighting Ngannou, but, he is confident he would beat him.

“Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis? If you guys think I wouldn’t take this fight you’re insane,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal.”

To no surprise, that caught the attention of the heavyweight contender in Ngannou who doubt Jones would be able to handle him. But, he does agree a fight between the two would be a massive payday for them both.

“If you think you can handle my technique level that’s fine. But I agree with you that you don’t have anything to prove in LHW division and that this should be for bags,” Ngannou responded.

Francis Ngannou is coming off an incredible 20-second knockout win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249. The win extended his winning streak to four, where all have come by knockouts in under two minutes.

After the fight, Ngannou said he was only going to fight for the title next, but perhaps a Jon Jones fight could change that.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, defended his belt back in February with a split decision win over Dominick Reyes. If he stays at light heavyweight he could rematch Reyes or take on Jan Blachowciz next time out.

The timelines matches up where they could fight in July or August in what would be one of the biggest fights of 2020.

