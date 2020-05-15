Dana White reacts to Mike Tyson’s comeback plans

UFC President Dana White is begging Mike Tyson to reconsider his plans to return to the boxing ring at 53 years old.

Tyson, who is one of the greatest boxers in heavyweight history, recently laid out plans to return to the ring for a handful of exhibition matches. While Tyson has shared some training footage that has left jaws on the floor, White isn’t sold on his comeback plans. In fact, the UFC boss is imploring him to reconsider those plans.

White, who has become a close friend of Tyson over years, discussed the heavyweight boxing legend’s planned return during a recent appearance on The Tim and Sid Show.

“I love Mike Tyson,” White began (h/t MMA News). “I’m begging him not to fight. Mike, you’re 53, please don’t do it, please… If it comes down to where he is about to do something crazy, I might have to jump in and figure out something for him not to do it.”

It’s not clear what exactly White has in mind in terms of convincing Tyson not to fight, but fans will no doubt speculate that he’s willing to give the former a boxer a job with the UFC to keep him busy.

Mike Tyson has not fought since 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride in what was expected to be the final fight of his career. Despite his prolonged absence and his age, he’s already received offers from several parties interested in promoting his comeback, such as upstart bare-knuckle promotion BKFC.