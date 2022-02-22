Johnny Walker’s fiancé condemns online trolls for creating memes about her partner following his knockout loss at UFC Vegas 48

Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill met at UFC Vegas 48 this past weekend, Saturday February 19th . It was to be a devastating knockout loss for Walker in the very first round.

Walker (18-7 MMA), came into the fight having lost three of his last four fights in the light heavyweight division. Hill (10-1 MMA) was coming off a knockout win back in December of 2021 against Jimmy Crute (12-3 MMA).

Following the loss, Johnny Walker came under much criticism, insults, and mocking from various social media platforms.

Walkers’ fiancé, Tara C. Campbell took to Instagram in a lengthy post, defending and supporting her partner:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Walker (@johnnywalker)

“Sometimes you’re the hammer. Sometimes you’re the nail. Proud of you always.

And just a note in response to the onslaught of comments online. And the disgusting DMs I’ve received from fake or private accounts antagonizing me, and/or ridiculing Johnny. How fu**ing dare you. This is a sport. No one but the athletes and their inner circle know the sacrifices the athletes make. The effort and dedication that goes into a camp. The training. The impact it has on those around them. The mentality.

This fight didn’t go Johnny’s way. For most of you, this is a sport you enjoy watching and knock outs like Saturday’s provide entertainment factor.

But Johnny is my fiancé. He’s a son. A brother. An uncle. A friend. He’s so much more than a meme some people have made him into.

And perhaps my words will go unnoticed.”

Tara C. Campbell continued to defend her fiancé Johnny Walker:

“But before you comment, as yourself. When was the last time you pushed your body to its limits with training? With diet? With mentality? I know these keyboard warriors probably haven’t broken a sweat in their life and live their pathetic existence through fake or private accounts. And they probably think their comments or posts won’t be seen. But I can tell you while Johnny was in the ER, and I was in the waiting room alone – I saw the comments. I got the messages. And on a good day, it’s water off a ducks back. But on days like Saturday – they were tough.

I get the privilege of seeing the work Johnny puts in day in and day out. And trust me. His comeback will be far greater than this setback. I love you and am so proud of you.”

Tara Campbell is certainly standing by and supporting her man and letting the trolls know how they made a tough situation even tougher for her and Johnny Walker.

Do you agree with Campbell that keyboard warriors should refrain from talking smack about fighters who go down to defeat? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!