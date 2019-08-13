Johnny Walker wants to fight Jon Jones so ‘everyone can see who is the real champion’

Rising light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker is set to fight Corey Anderson next at UFC 244, but he still has his eyes set on a showdown against Jon Jones.

The Brazilian star has been talking about a fight against Jones for the last few months. That didn’t stop when he spoke to the EuroBash Podcast recently and said he wants to fight Jones to prove he’s the best light heavyweight in the world. Thiago Santos wasn’t able to beat Jones, ultimately losing a narrow split decision, and Walker thinks he can do a better job against the champ if he gets the opportunity to fight him.

“I know Jon Jones can do better than that, and that’s why I want to fight him. I know I can give him the proper fight,” Walker said. “I can push him to fight better and then everyone will see who Jon Jones is, then everyone can see who is the real champion.”

Walker is 17-3 as a pro, including a perfect 3-0 mark so far in the Octagon. In three UFC fights he’s knocked out Khalil Rountree, Justin Ledet and Misha Cirkunov all in the first round.

Despite primarily being a striker during his UFC tenure, Walker believes he would actually have an advantage against Jones on the mat.

“I could use his style as well. He can take me down, but I can take him down as well,” Walker said. “I could give him a proper ground fight, nobody has been able to give him any punishment on the ground, I think I can punish him on the ground.”

First, he takes on Anderson later this year in New York at UFC 244. Should Walker defeat Anderson, the calls for a fight against Jones will reach an all-time high.

Do you think Johnny Walker would give Jon Jones a competitive fight or does he need more time to grow as a fighter?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.