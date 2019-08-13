Fabricio Werdum makes prediction for Cormier vs. Miocic 2

Former UFC heavyweight Fabricio Werdum is currently serving the remainder of a USADA suspension, but he is still surveying his division very closely. That means he’ll be watching the main event of this weekend’s UFC 241 card, which will pit reigning heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier against the former champ Stipe Miocic.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Fabricio Werdum gave his take on this matchup. While Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic by knockout when they first fought in July, 2018, Werdum expects Miocic to win a decision in their second meeting.

“This fight is so hard for Cormier now,” Werdum said. “I don’t believe Cormier has the same focus as before. He’s like a Heavyweight now, for sure, but I feel like maybe a Stipe Miocic victory on points. Miocic will beat him this time I think.”

Fabricio Werdum doesn’t actually seem to be exceedingly impressed with Daniel Cormier. While some fans now consider Cormier the greatest heavyweight of all time, Werdum believes that title still belongs firmly to Fedor Emelianenko.

“In my opinion, for sure (Cormier) is a very good fighter — two belts, different divisions — but the best fighter, in my opinion, is Fedor,” Werdum said.

“He deserves (it). Ten years, he never lost before, and I believe Fedor continues to be the best heavyweight in the world.”

Fabricio Werdum will be eligible to return to competition mid-way through 2020, when his suspension concludes. When the 42-year-old returns, he’ll look to rebound from a knockout loss to former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.