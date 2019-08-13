Valentina Shevchenko responds to Henry Cejudo’s callout

Earlier this week, UFC men’s flyweight and bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo made a callout of UFC women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, challenging her to an ‘inter-gender’ showdown with all of their combined gold on the line.

The following is a public service announcement for the supposed flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. Signed, Triple C and soon to be The IGC. #bendtheknee @BulletValentina pic.twitter.com/kUQbCnmIWd — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 11, 2019

“So I’m out here enjoying my beautiful Sunday in beautiful Las Vegas, but my phone just keeps blowing up; that somebody by the name of Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko is the most dominant champion in the world,” Cejudo said.

“And you know what? I get a little jelly because she has gold and I want that gold,” he continued. “Valentina Shevchenko, I have a message for you. I am looking to become the first-ever intergender champion that this world has ever seen. I’m calling you out. You can be the next to bend the knee to ‘Triple C.’” It did not take long for Valentina Shevchenko to respond to this callout. She did so on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday.

https://youtu.be/Dsr66d4WUsU

“Be careful what you wish because he is the all gold hunter, but I can make it happen that he will lose all of his gold forever,” Shevchenko said.

“I don’t know [if he’s serious] because he is very insistent in this,” she added. “But I say, be careful what you wish. Never, I am not afraid of anything.”

What say you, fight fans? Are we barrelling toward an inter-gender fight inside the UFC’s Octagon?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.