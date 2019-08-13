Valentina Shevchenko responds to Henry Cejudo’s callout

Earlier this week, UFC men’s flyweight and bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo made a callout of UFC women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, challenging her to an ‘inter-gender’ showdown with all of their combined gold on the line.
The following is a public service announcement for the supposed flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. Signed, Triple C and soon to be The IGC. #bendtheknee @BulletValentina pic.twitter.com/kUQbCnmIWd
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 11, 2019
“So I’m out here enjoying my beautiful Sunday in beautiful Las Vegas, but my phone just keeps blowing up; that somebody by the name of Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko is the most dominant champion in the world,” Cejudo said.
https://youtu.be/Dsr66d4WUsU
“Be careful what you wish because he is the all gold hunter, but I can make it happen that he will lose all of his gold forever,” Shevchenko said.
“I don’t know [if he’s serious] because he is very insistent in this,” she added. “But I say, be careful what you wish. Never, I am not afraid of anything.”
What say you, fight fans? Are we barrelling toward an inter-gender fight inside the UFC’s Octagon?
This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.