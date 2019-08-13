Valentina Shevchenko responds to Henry Cejudo’s callout

By
Tom Taylor
-
Valentina Shevchenko

Earlier this week, UFC men’s flyweight and bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo made a callout of UFC women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, challenging her to an ‘inter-gender’ showdown with all of their combined gold on the line.

“So I’m out here enjoying my beautiful Sunday in beautiful Las Vegas, but my phone just keeps blowing up; that somebody by the name of Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko is the most dominant champion in the world,” Cejudo said.

https://youtu.be/Dsr66d4WUsU

“Be careful what you wish because he is the all gold hunter, but I can make it happen that he will lose all of his gold forever,” Shevchenko said.

“I don’t know [if he’s serious] because he is very insistent in this,” she added. “But I say, be careful what you wish. Never, I am not afraid of anything.”

What say you, fight fans? Are we barrelling toward an inter-gender fight inside the UFC’s Octagon?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR