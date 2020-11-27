Anthony Smith admits he “got off track,” expects to start another title run at UFC Vegas 15

Anthony Smith is looking to go on another title run starting Saturday night.

When Smith made the move to light heavyweight, he immediately had success. He knocked out Rashad Evans and Shogun Rua and submitted Volkan Oezdemir to earn a title shot against Jon Jones. However, he was dominated by “Bones” and has since gone 1-2 since then but is coming off two brutal losses to Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic.

Following his loss to Rakic, many wondered if Smith’s best days were behind him, which he doesn’t agree with. So, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 15 on Saturday, “Lionheart” is looking to beat Devin Clark and start his run up the light heavyweight division again.

“I’m still chasing a world title, man. That has always been my goal. The second that I don’t care about winning a world title is exactly when I will retire. I think I just got off track a little bit. I think I didn’t manage stuff correctly and it is what it is,” Smith said at media day. “That is how this game goes and I am not going to sit and be sorry for myself. I’m going to get back on the horse and do it again. That is what is driving me if that was the only part of your question. That’s it, I want to be a world champion. That’s it, for one day, even if I were to drop off the face of the earth the next. For that one day, I would be the best in the world and that is all I want.”

This is no doubt a big fight for Anthony Smith if he is going to go on another run up the light heavyweight rankings. He’s fighting an unranked opponent and losing three in a row would set him back years.

Do you think Anthony Smith can go on another title run?