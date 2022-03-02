Joe Rogan returns to commentary booth at UFC 272 after missing UFC 271

Joe Rogan will be on the mic for UFC 272.

Rogan missed UFC 271 after what was reported to be a conflict of interest. However, after the event, Dana White revealed Rogan could’ve worked but he decided not to.

“There’s no conflict of schedule. Joe Rogan didn’t work tonight. Joe could’ve worked tonight. I don’t know what Joe Rogan had to do, you guys will have to ask Joe Rogan,” White told reporters after UFC 271. “There was no Joe couldn’t work I know that came out in the media, it’s total bulls**t… Whenever he’s gonna work again he’ll be working, yeah.”

Now, after missing UFC 271, MMAJunkie reports Joe Rogan will be on the call alongside play-by-play man, Jon Anik and Michael Bisping. Daniel Cormier will not be on the mic as he has taken this event off after his mother passed away, which he announced two days ago.

Although Rogan missed UFC 271 the crowd was behind him as chants of “Rogan” were heard throughout the arena. Israel Adesanya also backed the longtime UFC commentator and stood behind him.

“First off, let me take this one, hold up I’m Black, I can take this one,” Adesanya said during the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference. “There’s a lot of c***s in this game, there’s a lot of snakes in this game. I’ve been in this fight game since 2008 and Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf*****s I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Understand that. F**k the noise. You know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control the man, and he’s got the biggest platform in the world right now. That’s my n***** Joe Rogan. [My advice is] f**k the noise. Do what I said, f**k the noise. Keep doing you, Joe. Have some mushrooms, keep doing you.”

UFC 272 sees Colby Covington battle Jorge Masvidal in the main event in a highly-anticipated grudge match.

Are you excited that Joe Rogan will be back on the call for UFC 272?