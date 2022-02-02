Jiri Prochazka shares his thoughts on Kamaru Usman possibly fighting at light heavyweight

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has given his thoughts on Kamaru Usman suggesting he was considering a move to light heavyweight.

While it’s well-known that Kamaru Usman isn’t interested in fighting Israel Adesanya at middleweight, few could’ve expected that he’d entertain going all the way up to 205 pounds – but according to the man himself, that’s what he was contemplating when Jan Blachowicz was champion.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” said that he fancied his chances in that match-up but during a recent interview, current light heavyweight number one contender Jiri Prochazka respectfully disagreed.

“I think he will not be so quick in our division and the power too will not be on the same level like in our weight… How many kilos he have? He’s two weights under us, under light heavyweight so that will be the challenge for him. [Israel] Adesanya didn’t beat Jan and he thinks he can beat Jan? That’s gonna be a big and strong work. He’s a very big name but this [division] is very strong.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Prochazka knows a thing or two about power at light heavyweight given that his two wins in the UFC, over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes, have come via emphatic knockouts.

This May, he’s expected to challenge Glover Teixeira in an attempt to capture the division’s greatest prize. Meanwhile, down at welterweight, Usman is hoping to continue his phenomenal reign as champion with reports suggesting he will defend the strap against Leon Edwards at some point this year.

Do you agree with Jiri Prochazka? Will we ever see Kamaru Usman compete in a division other than welterweight in the UFC? If so, will he become a two-division champion or largely stick to dominating at 170 pounds? Let us know your thoughts on both men and their respective futures down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!