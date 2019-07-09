Joe Rogan discusses Jorge Masvidal’s ‘brilliant’ flying knee KO

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in on Jorge Masvidal’s historic knockout win against Ben Askren.

Masvidal has been at the center of attention for cementing his place in the history books. At UFC 239, Masvidal took on Askren. “Gamebred” needed just five seconds to ice Askren with a flying knee. It’s the fastest knockout in UFC history, topping Duane Ludwig‘s six-second finish over Jonathan Goulet back in Jan. 2006.

During a recent edition of the “JRE” podcast, Joe Rogan responded to those who didn’t care for Masvidal’s antics post-fight:

“Especially when there’s a heated contest like that where you talk some much sh*t,” Rogan said. “And he insulted Masvidal’s manhood, he talked about his ethnicity. He said a lot of sh*t that really pissed Masvidal off. He [Masvidal] had a statement about it. He’s like, ‘why is it okay to talk all this sh*t online about me before the fight, but then after I knock him out I’m not supposed to showboat? I’m not supposed to celebrate? Get the f*ck out of here.'”

Rogan also praised Masvidal for throwing the flying knee as he felt there was a clear method to the madness.

“That move though was so brilliant because Askren always grabs your legs. And if you get that close to him, he’s gonna think almost like he has to grab you. It’s his instinct.”

Time will tell what’s next for Masvidal but we won’t have to wait long if “Gamebred” is to be believed. During an appearance on BJPenn.com Radio, Masvidal said he expects his next fight to be finalized in less than 30 days. And apparently, it’s a big one.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/9/2019.