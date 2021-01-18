Joe Rogan blown away by “superman” Max Holloway, “complete savage” Calvin Kattar

UFC analyst Joe Rogan says he was blown away by Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar’s performances in the main event of UFC on ABC 1.

Rogan wasn’t on Fight Island to commentate the UFC’s latest trip to Abu Dhabi, but he’s still watching the events at home. The first of the three Fight Island cards featured Holloway and Kattar in a featherweight main event that headlined UFC on ABC 1. The fight turned out to be a complete beatdown for five rounds as Holloway put on an unworldly performance, setting several records along the way, while Kattar showed that he truly has an iron chin.

Following the event, Rogan took to his social media to shower praise upon both main event fighters. Check out what Rogan wrote on his Instagram.

Joe Rogan: Legit superhuman performance by @blessedmma. I am truly blown away. He was already one of the best fighters in the sport and he reached a completely new level tonight. The combinations, the angles, the volume, the octagon IQ… it was completely off the charts. So interesting that he didn’t even spar for this camp. That was about as impressive a performance as I’ve ever seen, and hats off to @calvinkattar for being one of the toughest motherfuckers alive and a complete savage. Very few men could have weathered that barrage like he did.

One of the most important things to note about Rogan’s post is where he mentions Holloway’s sparring methods for his training camp. Holloway recently said that he isn’t sparring anymore, and he showed in the fight that he doesn’t need to by putting on the best performance of this career. Perhaps more fighters should take notice of one of the best fighters in the world not sparring, saving his brain for the fight, and living a longer career by training smarter.

What do you think should be next for Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar following their war in the main event of UFC on ABC 1?