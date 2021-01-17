Photo | Matt Brown back in the gym day after war with Carlos Condit

UFC welterweight Matt Brown is back in the gym training just a day after his war with fellow veteran Carlos Condit at UFC on ABC 1.

Brown and Condit met in the highly-anticipated co-headliner of UFC on ABC 1, in a fight that UFC president Dana White called a battle between “two legendary savages.” This was a fight that the UFC tried to book back in 2013 and then again in 2018, but for whatever reason, it fell apart both times. We finally got to see it in 2021 and it didn’t disappoint. For 15 minutes, Brown and Condit went to war, putting on a vintage performance in the co-main event.

At the end of three rounds, the judges sided with Condit unanimously, a decision that Brown was not happy with as he took to social media to vent. At age 40 and coming off of two straight losses to Condit and Miguel Baeza, Brown has admitted he’s not sure what the future holds. But it doesn’t appear he’s ready to step away just yet. Despite the loss to Condit, “The Immortal” was back in the gym the next day. Check out Brown’s latest Instagram post.

Unbroken #weakthingsbreak

Many analysts thought Brown and Condit would stand and trade, but they chose to go to the mat and show off their grappling skills. The fight was 15 minutes of fun as both men exchanged dominant positions on the mat and landed some hard shots on each other, to boot. Brown did take quite a bit of damage in this fight, particularly when Condit was on top raining down elbows. At 40, Brown is aware that he can’t take as much damage as he used to. But this is a man who loves to fight, and he gave Condit all sorts of props after.

Thanks @carloscondit for a great fight. Disappointed in myself but I’m healthy and happy to get home and see my kids soon! Thanks @ufc for being me a fight on ABC!

Despite the loss, you can’t watch that fight and say Brown doesn’t have what it takes to be competitive in the UFC. It was a close fight, and though the decision win for Condit was fair, the fight was closer than the scorecards indicated. It’s going to be his call, but most fans would love to see him step into the Octagon one last time, and perhaps fight another veteran fighter.

