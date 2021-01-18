Dan Hooker plans to be on his toes during UFC 257 press conference with Conor McGregor: “You don’t want to get ‘Who the fook is that guy’d'”

Dan Hooker plans to be on his toes for the upcoming UFC 257 press conference which includes brash former ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor.

The perennial lightweight contender, Hooker (20-9 MMA), is set to square off with former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in next weekend’s co-headliner.

‘The Hangman’ will enter UFC 257 looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision setback to Dustin Poirier in his most recent effort. In addition, the New Zealand standout is hoping to avoid the wrath of Conor McGregor.

The outspoken Irish star is set to headline next weekend’s pay-per-view event in a rematch with the aforementioned Dustin Poirier. While Hooker doesn’t have to worry about McGregor’s powerful left hand, he is worried about getting verbally assaulted by ‘Notorious’ during the UFC 257 press conference.

Dan Hooker recently sat down with MMAJunkie where he discussed the high profile presser:

“To be honest, I’m a fan of the sport – it’ll be pretty surreal to be sitting up with those guys at such a huge press conference like that,” Hooker said. “I don’t put too much thought into it. I’m not a guy who goes away and practices my lines in the mirror or anything like that. I’m going to take it as it comes. Ninety-nine percent of the focus will be on Conor and what he’s going to do and what he’s going to say.”

Dan Hooker continued:

“You’ve got to be on your toes,” Hooker suggested. “You don’t want to get ‘Who the (expletive) is that guy’d?’ or something like that. He could chuck you in the can in one line.”

Hooker is of course referring to the infamous line Conor McGregor dropped on Jeremy Stephens during the UFC 205 pre-fight presser.

The stakes are definitely high in next weekend’s main and co-main events. Reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently revealed that if one of the four lightweights competing at UFC 257 scores a spectacular finish, he would consider ending his retirement for one more fight.

Do you think Conor McGregor will end up targeting Dan Hooker at this week's UFC 257 press conference?