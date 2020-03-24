Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants Colby Covington kicked out of ATT

Joanna Jedrzejczyk would like to see Dan Lambert kick Colby Covington out of American Top Team.

Lambert recently announced a new no trash-talking policy for the fighters at his gym, claiming he has had enough. The gym has recently seen Colby Covington feud with Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Jorge Masvidal, and Dustin Poirier.

For Jedrzejczyk, she says Covington is a liar and someone writes his lines for him.

“I don’t want to talk about Colby because he is such a liar. The thing is he wants this exposure he needs this attention because he has nothing to offer to the world. He is a great athlete, such a hard worker, but it isn’t him,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk said to ESPN MMA on Instagram Live. “Someone is writing this for, and I know who does it. I feel sorry to him that he needs to jump on me, Jorge, Dustin Poirier. We are such hard workers, very talented people, we are real warriors and he is trying to take advantage of us. I don’t want to comment on that, he is such a liar you know.”

Not only does Joanna Jedrzejczyk think Covington is a liar but she wants Lambert to kick him off the team due to the shame he has brought to the gym. She believes it is a bad look all this trash-talking, as well as the fact “Chaos” brings in ‘dirty’ girls to the gym to film stuff according to the former strawweight champion.

“I think that Dan Lambert should kick him out. Of course, he is putting this place in shame,” she added. “When they were recording the stuff with Colby Covington he was bringing some dirty Diana’s to the gym. Ugly girls. Come on, I don’t want to talk about this guy.”

It appears the feud between Joanna Jedrzekczyk and Colby Covington is not one that will end anytime soon. But, Chaos did apologize to Dustin Poirier recently so perhaps he apologizes to the former champ.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/24/2020.