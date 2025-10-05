Jiri Prochazka explains being emotional after Alex Pereira’s UFC 320 win

Jiri Prochazka displayed emotion following Alex Pereira’s emphatic UFC 320 win, and he explained why.

Pereira took center stage in the main event of UFC 320 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this past Saturday. “Poatan” was looking for revenge against Magomed Ankalaev, as well as as a second reign with the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Pereira achieved his goal by stopping Ankalaev in the opening frame via TKO.

Prochazka also fought on this weekend’s card, knocking Khalil Rountree out in the third round of an exciting 205-pound scrap. When the cameras panned to Prochazka in the crowd following Pereira’s victory, he showed cleared emotion. During the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, Prochazka explained his instant reaction (via MMAFighting).

Jiri Prochazka got extremely emotional after seeing Alex Pereira beating Magomed Ankalaev 🧐pic.twitter.com/NxDalooMbb — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) October 5, 2025

“You know, win, lose, win, lose, whoever, but Alex and his team, Glover Teixeira there, and all of these guys, we have good relationship with them,” Prochazka said. “I really wished him to win because all this bullshit what Ankalaev brought before and all these nonsenses, what he talked about himself, about others. So that was why I was happy because I saw really angry Alex going forward to Ankalaev and that was something what I needed to be in my fight, too.”

Prochazka has lost to Pereira twice, but there’s no guarantee “Poatan’s” next bout will be at 205 pounds given his desire to fight at heavyweight. Prochazka is confident that he will be fighting for gold again.

“Yes, I believe I’m in position to get the belt,” Prochazka said. “It doesn’t matter how. I will find a way.”

Prochazka vowed not to make the same mistakes he made in his first two encounters with Pereira if the two ever meet inside the Octagon again.

“I would take all these two fights, what I learned from, and I will not repeat my mistakes,” Prochazka said. “I will be just better. I will find a way.”

It’ll be interesting to see what happens next in the UFC light heavyweight division. Carlos Ulberg, who attended UFC 320, has also emerged as a viable contender. Perhaps a showdown between Prochazka and Ulberg could be in the cards, maybe even for UFC gold depending on what Pereira does next.