Jiri Prochazka explains being emotional after Alex Pereira’s UFC 320 win

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025
Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

Jiri Prochazka displayed emotion following Alex Pereira’s emphatic UFC 320 win, and he explained why.

Pereira took center stage in the main event of UFC 320 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this past Saturday. “Poatan” was looking for revenge against Magomed Ankalaev, as well as as a second reign with the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Pereira achieved his goal by stopping Ankalaev in the opening frame via TKO.

Prochazka also fought on this weekend’s card, knocking Khalil Rountree out in the third round of an exciting 205-pound scrap. When the cameras panned to Prochazka in the crowd following Pereira’s victory, he showed cleared emotion. During the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, Prochazka explained his instant reaction (via MMAFighting).

“You know, win, lose, win, lose, whoever, but Alex and his team, Glover Teixeira there, and all of these guys, we have good relationship with them,” Prochazka said. “I really wished him to win because all this bullshit what Ankalaev brought before and all these nonsenses, what he talked about himself, about others. So that was why I was happy because I saw really angry Alex going forward to Ankalaev and that was something what I needed to be in my fight, too.”

Prochazka has lost to Pereira twice, but there’s no guarantee “Poatan’s” next bout will be at 205 pounds given his desire to fight at heavyweight. Prochazka is confident that he will be fighting for gold again.

“Yes, I believe I’m in position to get the belt,” Prochazka said. “It doesn’t matter how. I will find a way.”

Prochazka vowed not to make the same mistakes he made in his first two encounters with Pereira if the two ever meet inside the Octagon again.

“I would take all these two fights, what I learned from, and I will not repeat my mistakes,” Prochazka said. “I will be just better. I will find a way.”

It’ll be interesting to see what happens next in the UFC light heavyweight division. Carlos Ulberg, who attended UFC 320, has also emerged as a viable contender. Perhaps a showdown between Prochazka and Ulberg could be in the cards, maybe even for UFC gold depending on what Pereira does next.

Related

Alex Pereira Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev calls for showdown with Alex Pereira after UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2025
Alex Pereira victorious at UFC 320
Dana White

Dana White gives interesting response to Alex Pereira's heavyweight request following UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025

UFC 320 is in the books, and Dana White has a response to a potential heavyweight move for Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones, Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reveals desire for Jon Jones fight at UFC White House

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2025

Alex Pereira has revealed his interest in squaring off with Jon Jones at next year’s highly anticipated UFC White House event.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 320, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 320 Bonus Report: Alex Pereira one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2025

The Octagon returned to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 320 event, and five fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 320 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Merab Dvalishvili taking on Cory Sandhagen.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 320, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Alex Pereira TKO's Magomedov Ankalaev at UFC 320

Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025
Dana White, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 320 Results: Alex Pereira TKO's Magomed Ankalaev (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 320 event is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 320, Results, Cory Sandhagen, UFC
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 320 Results: Merab Dvalishvili defeats Cory Sandhagen (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 320 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Merab Dvalishvili taking on Cory Sandhagen.

Jiri Procházka, UFC 320, KO, Results, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC
Khalil Rountree

UFC 320 Results: Jiri Prochazka KO's Khalil Rountree Jr. (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 320 main card lineup features a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout featuring Khalil Rountree Jr. taking on Jiri Prochazka.

Youssef Zalal
UFC

UFC 320 Results: Youssef Zalal submits Josh Emmett (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 320 main card lineup features a highly anticipated featherweight bout featuring Josh Emmett taking on Youssef Zalal.