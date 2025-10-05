Dana White gives interesting response to Alex Pereira’s heavyweight request following UFC 320

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025
Alex Pereira victorious at UFC 320

UFC 320 is in the books, and Dana White has a response to a potential heavyweight move for Alex Pereira.

“Poatan” walked into T-Mobile Arena with something to prove this past Saturday. Pereira and his team insisted that he was not 100 percent during his first meeting with Magomed Ankalaev back in March. Pereira had a chance to prove it in the main event of UFC 320, and he did so in just over a minute. “Poatan” reclaimed the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship with a first-round TKO finish over Ankalaev.

Now that Pereira is back on top, he is requesting a move to the heavyweight division. During the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, White weighed in on that request (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Today, I was at work because I had a bunch of meetings and I went over to the (UFC Performance Institute) and he was over at the PI,” White said at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference. “I was like, ‘You’re the last guy I expected here today. What are you doing here?’ They were telling me, ‘We want to fight at heavyweight.’ I said, ‘Uh, how about you win tonight, and then we can talk about heavyweight.’ I don’t know. There’s still fights here in this division, but we’ll see.”

While White isn’t exactly gung-ho over the idea, he isn’t ruling it out.

“It’s not that I have any reservations about it. The guy is in a division where there’s still interesting fights,” White said. “I like the guy so much. We’ll see. We’ll have to talk about it. I just don’t see why, unless he wants to retire. Why throw him at heavyweight? (It doesn’t) make any sense other than he just wants to do it so bad, I’ll just say yes.”

Speaking to reporters after UFC 320, Pereira revealed his desire to fight future UFC Hall of Famer Jon Jones at the White House. “Poatan” was going to make the callout during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, but he instead called for a moment of silence following the passing of Jones’ brother, Arthur, who played for the Baltimore Ravens.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Dana White UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira reveals desire for Jon Jones fight at UFC White House

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2025
Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 320, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 320 Bonus Report: Alex Pereira one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2025

The Octagon returned to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 320 event, and five fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 320 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Merab Dvalishvili taking on Cory Sandhagen.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 320, Pros react, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Pros react after Alex Pereira TKO's Magomedov Ankalaev at UFC 320

Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 320 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Dana White, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 320 Results: Alex Pereira TKO's Magomed Ankalaev (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 320 event is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 320, Results, Cory Sandhagen, UFC

UFC 320 Results: Merab Dvalishvili defeats Cory Sandhagen (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025
Jiri Procházka, UFC 320, KO, Results, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC
Khalil Rountree

UFC 320 Results: Jiri Prochazka KO's Khalil Rountree Jr. (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 320 main card lineup features a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout featuring Khalil Rountree Jr. taking on Jiri Prochazka.

Youssef Zalal
UFC

UFC 320 Results: Youssef Zalal submits Josh Emmett (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 320 main card lineup features a highly anticipated featherweight bout featuring Josh Emmett taking on Youssef Zalal.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Vegas 80, UFC, Results
Joe Pyfer

UFC 320 Results: Joe Pyfer stops Abusupiyan Magomedov (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 320 main card lineup is kicked off by a middleweight bout featuring Joe Pyfer taking on Abusupiyan Magomedov.

UFC 320, Results, Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 320: 'Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025

The Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 320 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2.