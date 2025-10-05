Khamzat Chimaev calls for showdown with Alex Pereira after UFC 320

By Harry Kettle - October 5, 2025
Alex Pereira Khamzat Chimaev

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has teased a showdown with Alex Pereira following UFC 320.

Last night, Alex Pereira shocked a lot of people by knocking out Magomed Ankalaev to win back the UFC light heavyweight championship. While many thought he was more than capable of getting the job done, his performance in the first fight didn’t give many hope that he would be able to turn things around in the rematch. Alas, he did, and he did so pretty emphatically.

Now, the focus has already shifted to what’s next for ‘Poatan’. He’s spoken openly about the possibility of going up to heavyweight, and he’s made it clear that he is interested in the idea of squaring off with Jon Jones at UFC White House. Regardless of whether or not that fight comes to fruition, he has a lot of options on the table, and it seems as if one of them is a collision with Khamzat Chimaev – however unlikely that may initially seem.

In a recent tweet following the events of UFC 320, Chimaev decided to actively call out Pereira.

 

Chimaev wants Pereira showdown

“@AlexPereiraUFC Congrats, now we need to finish our business [salute emoji]”

Pereira vs. Chimaev doesn’t feel like the direction the promotion wants to take, especially given that both champions have plenty of potential contenders to face in their own divisions. Still, there’s no denying that it would attract a lot of attention.

What do you believe would happen if this fight was to take place? What is the likelihood of it getting booked given their respective positions right now? Let us know your thoughts on this and their careers as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

