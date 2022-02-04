Jason Witt expects to “break” Phil Rowe at UFC Vegas 47, wants a ranked opponent by the end of the year

Jason Witt believes he is a stylistic nightmare for Phil Rowe.

Witt picked up his second UFC win last time out in a Fight of the Night performance against Bryan Barberena. After the fight, he was rewarded with a new contract and after discussing opponents, he and his team pushed for the Rowe fight.

“Phil Rowe was a guy we were wanting,” Witt said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “That’s the fight we wanted as we thought it was a great matchup for us and a huge advantage. If it took a couple more months to get back in there, that is fine. All it is doing is giving me time to get better.”

Why Witt and his team wanted to face Rowe was simple. They noticed Rowe struggles against wrestlers as evidenced through his UFC fights, and Witt believes he’s a better grappler than anyone Rowe has fought.

“We watched the Gabe Green fight quite a bit and I think I’m a better fighter than Gabe Green all-around,” Witt said. “We have similar attributes that I have but I think I do everything better. That is what we are hoping, just walking Phil down, backing him up against the cage and taking him down, and beating him up. It won’t be that easy though, but I just think my pressure and grappling will overtake his length.”

With Jason Witt expecting to wrestle Phil Rowe at UFC Vegas 47, he believes he will be able to break his opponent. He isn’t sure if he will be able to get the finish, as Rowe is as durable as they come, but he’s confident he will dominate this fight.

“I see just me grinding him down and breaking him,” Witt explained. “I don’t see him having as good as grappling as Barberena did, but just knowing when I get ahold of you, I can hold you down and beat you up. That will wear him down throughout the fight.”

Should Witt break and beat Rowe at UFC Vegas 47 on Saturday, it will kick off a hopeful active 2022 for the Glory MMA fighter. He wants to get in three to four fights and go undefeated and be knocking at the door of the top-15 by year’s end.

“I’d like to get a top-15 opponent by the end of the year. That is a huge leap but it’s one of the big goals I have for this year is to fight a ranked guy. I think I can get there, beat Phil Rowe and it puts me in good contention to accomplish that goal.”

Do you think Jason Witt will defeat Phil Rowe at UFC Vegas 47?