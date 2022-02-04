Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals the hardest puncher she’s ever fought

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has revealed who the hardest puncher she has ever fought is.

Jedrzejczyk has fought the who’s who of the strawweight division and even competed at flyweight against Valentina Shevchenko. She shared the Octagon with the likes of Jessica Andrade, Rose Namajunas, and Weili Zhang among others. However, she says Valerie Letourneau is the hardest hitter she has ever fought.

“I think Rose,” Jedrzejczyk said on the “Punchin’ In” podcast when asked who hits harder between Namajunas and Zhang (via MMAJunkie). “The first one (fight with Namajunas), I don’t remember. I didn’t feel the power. I just went to sleep, but there were some things that happened before the fight. In the second fight, I felt she was hitting pretty hard, but you know who hit the hardest? Valerie Letourneau. She was the hardest puncher I have ever fought … so Valerie and then Rose. For so many years they, were only talking about (Namajunas’) grappling, how good she is on the ground, but I think her striking is top-level. Very precise, good timing and very, very strong.”

Jedrzejczyk fought Letourneau back at UFC 193 in December of 2015 where she won the fight by decision to defend her title for the second time. Even though it was Namajunas who is the only person to TKO the Pole, she still says Letourneau is the hardest puncher.

As for her own career, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has not fought since UFC 248 where she suffered a split decision loss to Weili Zhang for the strawweight belt. She is back in Florida and says she is waiting for the right fight to return.

“I can’t complain; all the girls (ranked) from 1-10 are booked,” Jedrzejczyk said. “So I can’t complain because it was my decision to not fight for such a long time, so I’m just training and waiting, and I think we’re just going to get the big fights. That’s it.”

Are you surprised by Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s answer?