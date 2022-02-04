Jack Hermansson seeks title shot with win at UFC Vegas 47: “I think people want to see Jack Hermannson vs. Adesanya”

Jack Hermansson thinks it’s about time for him to receive a title shot.

‘The Joker’ is currently set to face Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 47 this weekend. The No.6-ranked middleweight is only 2-2 in his last four bouts. However, he believes that if he scores a win over ‘Tarzan’ he very well may receive a title shot next.

Hermansson discussed the UFC’s middleweight division at the UFC Vegas 47 media day. He noted that fans are likely getting a bit sick of Israel Adesanya constantly having rematches. ‘The Joker’ believes that fans would likely rather see ‘The Last Stylebender’ fight him because it would be a fresh matchup.

“I do a good enough performance, you know, and then it depends on the other contenders. (Derek) Brunson and (Jared) Cannonier, how will they perform? Are they going to do an exciting fight or not? You know, we have had a lot of rematches just lately. Vettori against Adesanya. Now Whittaker against Adesanya. Do we want to see Brunson against Adesanya? I’m not sure. You know, I think people want to see Jack Hermansson and Adesanya.” – said Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 47 media day.

While a win over Sean Strickland would be massive, he does have a lot of competition to receive a title shot.

UFC 271 will feature UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya taking on Robert Whittaker for the second time in the main event. On the undercard, fans will see top contenders Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier square off.

The fight card seems like a mini-tournament of sorts, as it would be easy to match the winners of the middleweight bouts together. However, it’s possible that if Jack Hermansson has an impressive enough performance on Saturday, he could receive a title shot next.

What are your thoughts on a fight between Jack Hermansson and Israel Adesanya?