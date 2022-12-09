Jared Gordon denies ever rolling with Paddy Pimblett or being submitted by him: “These are bold face lies”

Jared Gordon says he never has rolled, or been submitted by Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett and Gordon are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC 282 in an intriguing lightweight scrap. This is a fight that has been rumored for quite some time and the two will finally meet. Yet, on Thursday, Pimblett revealed in an interview the two have rolled with one another and he submitted Gordon twice in five minutes.

“I rolled with Jared Gordon, you know, at the Blue Basement in 2018,” Pimblett said to BT Sport. “I rolled with him and submitted him twice in five minutes. Guillotine and a triangle. I don’t think he can remember that.”

Immediately, that gained traction as many wondered if it was true, but at the UFC 282 press conference, Gordon made it clear the two have never rolled with each other.

“The first time we had physical contact was this past week,” Gordon said at the press conference. “As a matter of fact, I strictly remember walking into Renzo’s going to the locker room, seeing you on the mat and recognizing you, made eye contact, and then you looked at the mat. That was the last time I saw you in person until this week.”

As Gordon began, Pimblett responded and said the two did roll, but the American then questioned why he would only bring it up now which is why he says it’s a lie.

“This is the first time you are going to bring this up? All the talk leading up to this fight this year, this is the first time with all the talk, you are going to bring it up? All off the sudden we rolled twice. We rolled once and you subbed me twice, these are bold face lies. We can see it on your face. I can admit to things,” Gordon added.

Jared Gordon is coming off a decision win over Leonardo Santos and has been in the UFC since 2017.

