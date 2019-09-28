Jared Cannonier reacts following TKO victory over Jack Hermansson

Almost five years ago, Jared Cannonier was an undefeated heavyweight from Texas whose KO power was one of the scariest challenges for an opponent to take on.

Now ‘The Killa Gorilla’ has four losses to his name, but his explosive power remains the same. The 35-year-old entered tonight’s UFC Copenhagen event against Jack Hermansson on the heels of back-to-back knockout wins over opponents David Branch and Anderson Silva.

Despite recently moving down to a new weight class, Cannonier was confident he had the skills to execute a dominant performance. He had the support of fellow fighters, Hunter Azure and Gilbert Burns who believed he would take the lead.

His opponent, Jack Hermansson, had already earned the respect of the middleweight division. He achieved a unanimous decision win against Jacare Souza in April 2019 and also defeated David Branch during the first-round of their fight. As a result, MMA fighters have praised his the Swedish fighter, including Robert Whittaker who believes that he is ‘on a roll‘. The Scandanavian ‘Joker’ was confident he could stand up to the KO power of Jared Cannonier, but he turned out to be wrong.

‘The Killa Gorilla’ ultimately proved to be too much for Hermansson. After a solid first round, Jared Cannonier was able to catch Jack Hermansson with a punch early in the second round that sent ‘The Joker’ crashing to the canvas.

From there, Cannonier would deliver some nasty ground and pound which prompted the referee to step in and call a stop to the action.

Check out what Jared Cannonier had to say in his post-fight speech with Dan Hardy below:

“He tested me, I was able to rise to the occasion. I want to thank him for making me a better fighter, a better man. Hopefully I did the same for him.”

Cannonier would later dedicate tonight’s win to two of his friends and training partners who recently passed away.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 28, 2019