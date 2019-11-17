Jan Blachowicz calls for title shot against Jon Jones following victory at UFC Sao Paulo

UFC light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz called for a title shot against UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones following his split decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo.

Blachowicz was awarded a split decision by the judges after a very careful fight against Souza, one that was universally panned as a boring matchup by fans, media and fellow fighters. Despite not putting on an exciting performance, Blachowicz still believes he’s done enough to earn a title shot against the champ Jones.

Following the fight with Souza, UFC commentator Michael Bisping stepped inside the Octagon to interview Blachowicz and ask him what’s next. Here’s what Blachowicz said.

“Who’s next? I don’t know. I want someone from the top, maybe a title shot, why not, I’m ready. Jon, let’s do this. Give me the fight and give me the title shot because I don’t have time. Maybe three more years and I go to retire. Now or never,” Blachowicz said.

Blachowicz is currently riding a two-fight win streak and has won six of his last seven fights overall to improve his record to 8-5 inside the Octagon. He is one of the top-five ranked contenders in the UFC light heavyweight division and would seem to be close to getting a shot at Jones. However, as reported by BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor, Jones is set to tango against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 in Houston, Texas this February.

Instead, look for Blachowicz to get booked against another top contender such as Anthony Smith or Corey Anderson, who would actually be a rematch. It would be hard to give Blachowicz a title shot after such a miserable fight against Souza, and instead, he seems likely to have to win another fight or two in order to get one.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz deserves a UFC light heavyweight title shot against Jon Jones?