Jake Paul reveals one-sided rematch clause for Tommy Fury fight

Jake Paul confirms there is a rematch clause for his fight against Tommy Fury, but only for him.

Paul and Fury are booked to fight on February 26 in Saudi Arabia which is the third time they have been booked. Yet, both times previously, Fury pulled out. But, this time around he has made it clear the fight will happen and he will beat Paul.

If Fury does defeat Paul at the end of the month, he will likely have to win again as the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed there is a rematch clause, but only he has it.

“I believe there’s a rematch clause, yes. It’s on my side,” Paul said to the media (h/t TalkSport).

The rematch clause only being on Jake Paul’s side means that if Paul wins, Tommy Fury can’t get a rematch. However, if Fury wins, Paul can trigger the rematch clause and force the two to run it back right away. This is also not the first time Paul has put a rematch clause in the contract as when he fought Tyron Woodley the first time, he also had a rematch clause in the deal.

Although Paul has a rematch clause for his fight against Fury, he doesn’t expect to use it. The American has been oozing with confidence ever since the two were linked to fighting one another back in 2021.

“The kid’s a novice, he’s never fought anyone good. He’s never even fought an eight-round fight. He just doesn’t have the experience like I do, which is crazy to say because he’s been doing it his whole life, but people call him a professional boxer and they respect him as a professional boxer,” Paul said on The MMA Hour. “So I would love to strip that title from him. I wouldn’t even have to actually train for that fight. I would still train because I’m a professional, but I wouldn’t have to train to fight him.”

What do you make of the one-sided rematch clause for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury?