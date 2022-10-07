Jake Paul plans to keep a “close eye” on Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell as he hints at fighting the winner in the future

Jake Paul believes he could be fighting the winner of Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell in the future.

Paul is set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 against Anderson Silva in what will be the toughest test of his career. Along with that, it was announced today that former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall will take on former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell on the undercard.

- Advertisement -

In the past, Hall has taken shots at Paul and has said he would like to face him in the future. With the fight taking place on Paul’s undercard, ‘The Problem Child’ revealed in a press release he will be paying close attention to the fight and hints at facing the winner in the future.

“Adding NFL superstar Le’Veon Bell to the card only increases this fight’s star power and to have him go head-to-head with a fighter as experienced and dangerous as Uriah Hall – it’s going to be fireworks,” Jake Paul said in a press release. “Taking on this challenge is proof that Bell, like myself, is serious about professional boxing and after his knockout of Adrian Peterson, he looks like a force to be reckoned with. Hall on the other hand has already proven himself multiple times in the UFC, and we know what he is capable of. I’m keeping a close eye on this one and may even take on the winner in the future.”

- Advertisement -

No matter who wins between Uriah Hall and Le’Veon Bell, both fights would be big for Jake Paul. Hall would be another former UFC fighter and elite striker while Bell is a big name from his career in the NFL, so both matchups would draw eyeballs.

But, perhaps in order for any of that to happen, Paul will need to beat Silva on October 29 in Arizona.

Would you like to see Jake Paul box the winner of Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell?

- Advertisement -