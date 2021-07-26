Francis Ngannou sends message of support to Miranda Maverick after getting robbed by the judges at UFC Vegas 32

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou sent a message of support to Miranda Maverick after getting robbed by the judges at UFC Vegas 32.

In one of the most controversial decisions of the year, the judges awarded Maycee Barber a split decision win over Maverick following their main card battle at UFC Vegas 32. Most fans and media thought that Maverick had done enough to win the first two rounds of the fight and therefore take home a 29-28 decision on the scorecards after Barber won the last round. But somehow, two of the three judges scoring the fight sided with Barber instead.

In the wake of her split decision loss, Maverick has held her head up high and has not made any excuses for the loss, even though she still believes that she should have won the fight. Taking to her social media this weekend, Maverick shared another positive message following the robbery loss, and the UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou chimed in too.

Miranda Maverick: Thank you all for helping take the sting away. The setback hurts for sure but I’ve got a long way to go! My rise will be great. For now, I’ll just learn to stick my landing I’ll be back to work with @hersheycompany tomorrow, along with regaining my focus on completing my thesis, & prepping even bigger things for my future tomorrow

Francis Ngannou: Don’t blame yourself you done everything right. Keep it up and enjoy the life.

It’s certainly nice to get a positive message from the UFC heavyweight champion, but it still doesn’t take away the sting of the split decision loss. Still, seeing other fighters like Ngannou come to Maverick’s support against the bad judging is certainly good to see.

